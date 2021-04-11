Zap Trading Down 7.4% This Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Zap has a market capitalization of $49.59 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zap has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00055894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00085516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.27 or 0.00618141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00033955 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

