Zap (ZAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.95 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $52.95 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zap has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00054335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00020381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00081270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.90 or 0.00613832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00032002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00038064 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

