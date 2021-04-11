ZB Token (ZB) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular exchanges. ZB Token has a total market cap of $252.97 million and $17.26 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00056569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.53 or 0.00618131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033336 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.