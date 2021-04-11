ZClassic Price Tops $0.27 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $18,826.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.98 or 0.00370384 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00206820 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00129755 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001547 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,166,433 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

