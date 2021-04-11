Zcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,037.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,157.63 or 0.03593801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.78 or 0.00419371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $685.28 or 0.01141420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $319.12 or 0.00531531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00448572 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.69 or 0.00367579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00033741 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.39 or 0.00207179 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

