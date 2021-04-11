Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $97,655.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.75 or 0.00297386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.95 or 0.00731058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,503.08 or 0.99554096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.14 or 0.00778220 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.