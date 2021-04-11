Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00367128 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00208295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006035 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

