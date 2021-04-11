Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.69 or 0.00390221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.00199601 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00126727 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005934 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001850 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.