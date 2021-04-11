ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $218,873.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $218,873.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006027 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00023423 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001927 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,012,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

