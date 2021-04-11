Zelwin Market Cap Hits $413.68 Million (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Zelwin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.85 or 0.00009815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a total market cap of $413.68 million and approximately $215,161.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00054642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00081902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.97 or 0.00610426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00032039 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

