Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and $1.43 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,935,143 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

