Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $2,014.53 or 0.03369764 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $1.95 million and $7,056.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

