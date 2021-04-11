Zero (ZER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $57,944.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $57,944.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.70 or 0.00387982 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00201565 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00127209 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001852 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,870,226 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

