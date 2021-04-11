Zero (ZER) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $2.16 million and $52,533.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.90 or 0.00372462 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00208613 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00130618 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001550 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,867,910 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.