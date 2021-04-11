Zetacoin Market Capitalization Tops $93,660.32 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $93,660.32 and approximately $4,843.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,855.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.51 or 0.01148608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.88 or 0.00457573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00069153 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002230 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,830,960 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

