Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading Up 88.7% Over Last Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $10,297.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 88.7% against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00054625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.50 or 0.00611012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00031749 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.