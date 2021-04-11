ZeuxCoin Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $323,044.98 and $87.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00055776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00086275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00619316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00034680 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

