Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $169.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

