Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZIXI. Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. ZIX has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.17 million, a P/E ratio of -24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million. Analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 2,745.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

