ZKSwap Price Reaches $3.46 on Major Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $682.29 million and $47.89 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $3.46 or 0.00005762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00068212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.80 or 0.00296442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.64 or 0.00723003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,961.47 or 0.99972037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.12 or 0.00797158 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00018069 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

