ZrCoin Price Down 38.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $84.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.99 or 0.00296502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.97 or 0.00730358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,447.01 or 0.99588674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.38 or 0.00782983 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

