ZrCoin Trading Down 39.3% This Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $181.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00068010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00295782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.34 or 0.00722813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,479.18 or 1.01112373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.77 or 0.00802099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00017917 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

