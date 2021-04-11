Zuflo Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $13,252.00 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $55,520.25 and $13,252.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00082084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00611565 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00031970 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

ZFL is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

