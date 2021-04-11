ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0000

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 76.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 93.7% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $623,220.55 and approximately $2,456.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $323.08 or 0.00540421 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 820.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,241,595,853 coins and its circulating supply is 15,142,894,252 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.