ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $66.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 72.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

