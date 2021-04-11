ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 19,502 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 112.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

