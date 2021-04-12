$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $566.15 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth about $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

