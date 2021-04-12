-$0.02 EPS Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.00. NewAge reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in NewAge by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NewAge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NewAge by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NewAge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NewAge by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

