-$0.02 EPS Expected for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). SVMK reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 15,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $327,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $459,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,355 shares of company stock worth $2,969,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 820,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

