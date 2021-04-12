$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Venator Materials reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $8,275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,957 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $2,562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,845. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

