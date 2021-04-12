$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.09. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:PRA traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $26.90. 171,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,387. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

