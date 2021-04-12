$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Triumph Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Triumph Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Triumph Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGI opened at $18.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

