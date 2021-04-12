-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRON has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares in the company, valued at $59,239,836.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

CRON stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,776,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,958. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

