-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). MediciNova reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.56. 338,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,899. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

