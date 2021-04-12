-$0.09 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently commented on SEEL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEEL stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

