-$0.09 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.
Several research firms recently commented on SEEL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
SEEL stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.
Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.