-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SRAX.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRAX. B. Riley boosted their target price on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of SRAX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.84. 403,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. SRAX has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SRAX by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in SRAX by 636.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

