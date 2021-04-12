-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

MRKR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

In other Marker Therapeutics news, insider Juan Vera bought 571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,852.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang bought 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,568 shares in the company, valued at $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

MRKR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. 2,033,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,095. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $164.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

