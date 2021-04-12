-$0.20 EPS Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). Duluth reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of DLTH stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,136. Duluth has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $470.70 million, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

