-$0.20 EPS Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is $0.08. The Cheesecake Factory reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $58.61 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.