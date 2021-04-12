$0.48 EPS Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

NYSE:JCI opened at $61.76 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,318,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

