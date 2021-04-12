$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $109.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $114.83.

In other news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

