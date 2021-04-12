-$0.68 EPS Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.40). Pinduoduo reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 48,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,106,000 after purchasing an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.77. 6,761,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,184,390. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.