-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.87). Diamond S Shipping posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,818. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $408.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

