$0.74 EPS Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 677,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,508. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.00, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.