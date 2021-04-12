$0.90 EPS Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.91. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in SEI Investments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SEI Investments by 14.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,521,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,135,000 after buying an additional 187,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,447,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $72,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,206. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $63.16.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

