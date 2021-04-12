$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Apple reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,231,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,939,445. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 303.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

