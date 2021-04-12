0x (ZRX) Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, 0x has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. 0x has a market cap of $1.65 billion and $262.01 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $2.11 or 0.00003486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00054350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00087354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00624053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00035169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00040943 BTC.

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

