0x (ZRX) Trading Up 24.3% This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00003626 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and $285.53 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00054476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00678483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00087606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00035292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00041816 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.