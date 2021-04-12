0xBitcoin Trading 49.6% Lower Over Last Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $449,322.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00087798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.26 or 0.00638407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00034897 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

