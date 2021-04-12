$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.06. Dorman Products reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 154.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.71. 54,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.79. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

